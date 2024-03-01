"If it's sitting on the bench, I want to be the best cheerleader" - Mookie Betts aims to establish his legacy by transcending expectations

In a recent interview with baseball analyst Ken Rosenthal, Los Angeles Dodgers star, Mookie Betts, highlighted his desire to go beyond being a great baseball player and become a "legend in the game." The 31-year-old outfielder has an amazing resume that includes two World Series titles and an American League MVP award, and he keeps setting high goals for himself.

Betts talked about what has driven him, naming his family as a primary motivator and highlighting his own will to become a baseball great.

"I want to be great. When I'm done, I want you to remember not necessarily just the baseball player, but Mookie. I want to be a legend in the game."

It was only a short time ago that Mookie Betts said he wanted to be in the Hall of Fame. But his newfound attention to becoming a legend seems to go beyond what he has done on the field. Betts recognized the importance of his actions off the field and talked about how he has worked to make his teammates and fans happy.

"Whatever comes my way, I'm just going to try and be the best at it no matter what [...] If it's sitting on the bench, I want to be the best cheerleader."

Betts also explained the importance of leaving a legacy that includes more than just his sports accomplishments through community service and the memories he shares with his fans. His desire to become more likeable by embracing the platform and talking to fans shows that he wants to leave a lasting impact outside of baseball.

Despite the Dodgers’ newest additions, Mookie Betts is committed to making a big impact on the team.

The Dodgers’ big offseason, which included signing Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, makes Betts’ quest for greatness even more relevant. Despite being a key asset for the team, Betts knows that the team needs to improve, especially during the postseason, where they have been disappointing in the latest seasons.

As the Los Angeles Dodgers get ready for the 2024 season, Betts’ quest for legendary status shows his drive for personal achievement on and off the field. When you put together Mookie Betts’ amazing skills, his desire for community engagement, and his hopes for continued team success, you get a player with a vision that goes beyond the limits of baseball.

