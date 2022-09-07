"If we win 10 in a row, nobody will remember the games we lost" - 2x All-Star pitcher Luis Severino backing New York Yankees for a successful playoff run, talks about rivalry against Houston Astros

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino is scheduled to pitch his final rehab start on Wednesday. He has been designated to Double-A Somerset as a precursor to his return to the Yankees main roster.

Severino has been on the injury list since July 14 due to a low-grade right lat strain. He was initially placed on the 15-day IL which was upgraded to the 60-day IL and has been on the shelf ever since. He is expected to return sometime next week as he'll be eligible to be activated starting on September 12.

Sevy had a respectable start to his 2022 campaign. He owns a 5-3 record through 16 starts and has struck out 95 batters across 86 innings. The 28-year-old was a solid middle rotation pitcher after Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes Jr.

The initial five of the Yankees that included Cole, Cortes, Severino, Jameson Taillon, and Jordan Montgomery were a big factor in catapulting the Yankees to the top of the league earlier this year.

Luis Severino looking forward to face formidable foes

"Luis Severino will pitch for the Somerset Patriots tomorrow. He said he’ll throw about 55 pitches and hopes that’s his final rehab appearance #yankees" - @ Meredith Marakovits

In an article by the New York Post, Severino expressed his confidence with the team despite its recent struggles.

“We won the last two games. We can’t do (anything) about the games we lost (before). We can do something about tomorrow’s game and after that.” - Luis Severino via Dan Martin of the New York Post

The Dominican hurler also stated that the Houston Astros are still their biggest arch rivals come playoff time.

“We feel that’s the team to beat in the playoffs. All the history we have (with them), we have a chip on our shoulders. We (are) trying to be the best.’’ - Severino in the same interview with the New York Post

Luis Severino exuded confidence when he objected to the idea that the fans were being too harsh on the team. He also reminded people that if they make a deep playoff run, they will all be forgiven for their recent slip-ups.

“If we win 10 in a row, nobody will remember the games we lost,’’ Severino said. “We’re the New York Yankees. We’re supposed to win. We’re supposed to be the best,” he added.

If Severino can finish his assignment on time, he will probably be slotted into the Yankees' two-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

