The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to capitalize on a strong finish to 2022. After a strong trade deadline where the team filled several gaps in the lineup, the club is now looking into bringing in some top-tier talent. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is the latest player to be linked with the Cardinals.

Swanson is one of the most coveted free agents available this winter. The 2022 All-Star had a phenomenal season with the Atlanta Braves and will now consider all offers. The St. Louis Cardinals could be a perfect fit for the 28-year-old right-hander from Kennesaw, Georgia.

"Imagine Arenado, Goldschmidt, Edman and Dansby in the infield defensively."

The idea of Swanson moving to St. Louis was brought up in a Tweet by David O'Brien, who covers the Braves. MLB Now touched on the subject and the idea could be appealing to both parties.

MLB Now @MLBNow



discusses the fit between the St. Louis Cardinals and Free Agent SS Dansby Swanson.



@jaysonst | @DOBrienATL | #STLCards "Imagine Arenado, Goldschmidt, Edman and Dansby in the infield defensively." #MLBNow discusses the fit between the St. Louis Cardinals and Free Agent SS Dansby Swanson. "Imagine Arenado, Goldschmidt, Edman and Dansby in the infield defensively." 😲#MLBNow discusses the fit between the St. Louis Cardinals and Free Agent SS Dansby Swanson.@jaysonst | @DOBrienATL | #STLCards https://t.co/2qtNFkam1B

"'Imagine Arenado, Goldschmidt, Edman and Dansby in the infield defensively.' #MLBNow discusses the fit between the St. Louis Cardinals and Free Agent SS Dansby Swanson." - MLB NOW

The team that finished first in the National League Central is in need of a leading shortstop. The addition of Swanson could be key for an organization that was swept in the first round of the playoffs.

The Cardinals infield is already stacked with talent. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt just won the MLB MVP award and completed one of the strongest careers of his season. Third baseman Nolan Arenado is a seven-time All-Star and one of the most consistent hitters in the MLB. Gold Glove winner Tommy Edman rounds up an elite infield.

The St. Louis Cardinals could be in the market for a shortstop this offseason after a disappointing 2022

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Tampa Bay Rays.

Brendan Donovan is the current shortstop for the St. Louis Cardinals. The rookie has played in 126 games and won a Gold Glove in 2022. The Cardinals may be looking to bring in a more experienced shortstop to the position.

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL St. Louis hasn't been mentioned as prominently as some other teams as potential landing spots for Dansby Swanson if the shortstop doesn't re-sign w/ the #Braves . But the Cardinals make a lot of sense for him, in terms of their needs, his personality, team culture, the whole thing St. Louis hasn't been mentioned as prominently as some other teams as potential landing spots for Dansby Swanson if the shortstop doesn't re-sign w/ the #Braves. But the Cardinals make a lot of sense for him, in terms of their needs, his personality, team culture, the whole thing

"St. Louis hasn't been mentioned as prominently as some other teams as potential landing spots for Dansby Swanson if the shortstop doesn't re-sign w/ the #Braves. But the Cardinals make a lot of sense for him, in terms of their needs, his personality, team culture, the whole thing" - David O'Brien

There are options for teams that are looking for a shortstop this offseason. Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts are all on the market this offseason.

The Cardinals were one of the strongest teams during the final stretch of the regular season. They are very close to finding a championship team. The addition of an experienced and reliable shortstop could be essential to this team becoming a contender in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes