Impending $600,000,000 free agent Shohei Ohtani present in Angels dugout for second-straight game, fans flock for pictures

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani was sidelined for the remainder of the season due to an oblique injury. The news saddened baseball fans around the world.

The shock seemed to escalate when it was reported that Ohtani's locker had been emptied. Speculations began if Ohtani had already left the Angels to initiate contract negotiations with a new franchise.

However, Ohtani was recently spotted in the Angels dugout, supporting his teammates. It sparked a frenzied rush of fans seeking selfies from the star player.

This is the second straight game where Ohtani was noticed sitting in the dugout.

As the season nears its end, there's uncertainty about Ohtani's future with the Angels. With free agency coming up, baseball fans eagerly wait for updates on where Ohtani will go next.

Shohei Ohtani is set to sign the biggest contract in MLB history

Experts have predicted that Shohei Ohtani will command a $600,000,000 price tag. Although it is an absurdly large sum, the price is not without merit.

Despite facing his second UCL injury that could impact his pitching ability, Ohtani is still one of the greatest to play in the MLB. His incredible versatility both as a pitcher and a designated hitter has made him invaluable. Furthermore, his calm demeanor and ability to make clutch plays have made him a fan-favorite.

Additionally, Ohtani has produced one of the single greatest seasons in the history of MLB.

On the pitching mound, Ohtani boasts an impressive 3.14 ERA with a 10-5 record. Furthermore, Ohtani's pitching prowess shines through with 167 strikeouts.

Ohtani's extraordinary value can also be understood from his incredible 4.0 wins above replacement (WAR) this season. Ohtani's WAR clearly shows his unparalleled impact on the Angels. Without a doubt, he is a gamechanger.

Shohei Ohtani's offensive capabilities are equally impressive. With 44 home runs in just 135 games, he has consistently displayed his ability to deliver crucial hits. This remarkable combination of pitching and hitting sets him apart as a truly unique talent in the world of baseball.