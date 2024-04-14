"In Casty we trust!" - Phillies fans fired up following Nick Castellanos' walk-off single against the Pirates on Saturday

Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies came into their Saturday matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates tied at one game apiece. Philadelphia took the first of the four-game series while Pittsburgh took Game 2.

It was a close game on Saturday, as both teams got on the board early. However, Philadelphia would get the last laugh on a walk-off single off the bat of Castellanos, giving them the 4-3 victory.

In the ninth inning, Kyle Schwarber singled to lead it off, followed by Trea Turner. Bryce Harper then struck out, leading to Pittsburgh intentionally walking Alec Bohm. That would be a decision Pittsburgh would like to take back.

Philadelphia fans are fired up after their team's walk-off victory against the Pirates. It was a game that the club needed to win and should boost the team's morale heading into Sunday.

"In Casty we trust!" - one fan posted.

"Good for Casty, man. Hope this gets his bat going. Let's go!" - another fan posted.

"Casty is warming up, gonna be a great year no doubt" - posted another.

Some fans believe this is exactly what Castellanos needed to get it going for the year. He has certainly struggled early this season, hitting .182 after Saturday's game.

"Good W need a series win tomorrrow" - one fan said.

"They walked Bohm for big stick Nick" - said another.

"I love y'all" - said another.

Philadelphia is now in prime position to take the series on Sunday. Zack Wheel is set to get the start for the Phils on Sunday while Mitch Keller will get the ball for the Buccos.

Nick Castellanos and the Phillies did not back down on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies - Nick Castellanos (Image via Getty)

The Pirates are not a struggling team, like in years past. They have an exciting group of players like Oneil Cruz and Ke'Bryan Hayes who have helped their club reach 10 wins early into the season.

The Phillies were down in this game twice but battled their way back to victory. This goes to show how much grit this organization has. They are never out of a game until the final out.

Both Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber had multiple hits on the evening, helping get the victory. Given the dramatic walk-off, do not be surprised if Castellanos turns it up at the plate over the next few weeks.

