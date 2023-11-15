Yoshinobu Yamamoto is gearing up to make his presence known in the United States. The Japanese sensation is the top-rated pitcher in a crowded starting pitching open market.

Through seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon League, he has compiled a 1.72 ERA. This season, he has posted a 1.21 ERA with 169 strikeouts across 164 innings.

In his professional career, Yamamoto has pitched two no-hitters, with the most recent coming in September. There is no doubt that his skills will translate to the big leagues.

Jon Heyman states that some around the league believe Yamamoto wants to sign with a team on the West Coast.

"There are some people who believe Yamamoto has a bit of a preference for the West Coast," stated Jon Heyman.

Look out for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants to be significant players here.

The Dodgers want to add at least one frontline starter in the offseason. They cut ties with Lance Lynn at the end of the season, and Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias are free agents.

For the Giants, they are coming off two consecutive disappointing seasons. While Logan Webb is an NL Cy Young Award finalist, they could use another starter to beef up their rotation.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will command interest from many teams this offseason

One team that has connected itself with Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the New York Yankees. Pitching is one of their priorities this offseason, and they are not afraid to throw out a big-time contract. The team's general manager, Brian Cashman, was in attendance for one of his no-hitters.

Another team to keep an eye on is the Philadelphia Phillies. They are likely losing Aaron Nola in free agency and will be looking to add a replacement. A pitcher like Yamamoto could be what they need to take them over the hump.

However, it will not be cheap to land him. Many insiders believe he will shatter Masahiro Tanaka's record $155 million contract, who went on to have a great career in the big leagues.

At only 25 years old, Yamamoto has a high ceiling. While he is sensational, he still has room to develop and grow. Whoever lands him is getting a quality arm that they can rely on.

Yamamoto has a promising future in the United States, and it will be interesting to see where he lands.