"In my heart, he's the real MVP" - Francisco Lindor's wife Katia makes feelings known after Shohei Ohtani wins 2024 NL MVP unanimously

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was overlooked by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, who unanimously voted Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani as the 2024 NL MVP.

Lindor, known for his elite defense and clutch performances, returned from a back injury and led the Mets to claim a wild-card berth and an NLCS appearance. However, Ohtani's stats proved too dominant for voters to favor Lindor's two-way impact.

Although her husband did not win, Francisco Lindor’s wife, Katia, voiced her support for him. On Thursday, after the MVP announcement, she shared a graphic of Lindor, stating:

"In my heart he's the real MVP."

Katia Lindor's Instagram story

Leading up to the MVP announcement, Francisco Lindor received support from some baseball pundits for his overall impact on the game compared to Shohei Ohtani, who played as a DH all year and only contributed at the plate. Despite this support, Ohtani’s unanimous win left Lindor’s fans, including Katia, disheartened.

Katia Lindor gives major props to Francisco Lindor for leading the Mets from the front

After the Mets' Cinderella run came to an end with a Game 6 loss to the Dodgers in the NLCS, Katia took to Instagram to praise the team for defying the odds to enter the playoffs, where they upset the Phillies on their way to the NL pennant series.

She also praised her husband Francisco Lindor for leading the team, hailing him as the true MVP.

"Speaking of special, @lindor12bc (Francisco's IG handle), you are the embodiment of what it means to be a leader and a captain," she wrote in the caption. "You carried this team with the grace and strength that only a true leader possesses."

"And while I know you would never take the credit, because that’s just who you are and indeed every single person in this organization played a role in our success, what you’ve done for this team and this franchise goes beyond what any stat or accolade could ever quantify. You are our MVP in every sense of the word."

Now a father of two, Lindor can look ahead to enjoying the offseason, while hoping the Mets make key offseason acquisitions to come back stronger next year.

