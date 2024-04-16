In Photos: Alex Bregman shares adorable moment of son Knox displaying impressive batting skills

Alex Bregman's son, Knox Samuels, may already be preparing to follow in his father's footsteps and become a major leaguer one day. The Bregman family often posts about Knox taking a liking to the sport, and their latest Instagram story one-ups that.

On Sunday morning, Alex Bregman shared adorable moments with his son Knox playing baseball in the backyard. Knox, batting left-handed, took a wild swing, the video of which was uploaded on Instagram.

Alex Bregman's Instagram Story

Knox spent the spring in Florida with his mother, making new friends with other ballplayers' kids. As evidenced by Reagan's Instagram posts, he made a good pal in Lucas (Josh Hader's son).

Alex Bregman credits Reagan for son's baseball interest

As a baseball player, you don't have the luxury of spending time with your children on daily basis.

So when Alex Bregman was away for his professional duties, Reagan, who knew nothing about baseball before marrying Bregman, taught their son Knox about baseball.

"(Reagan) taught him a lot about baseball," Bregman said. "She didn't know much about baseball at all when we first met really, now she loves it."

Knox seems to have taken a liking in baseball, with many stories from Reagan telling the same. According to Bregman, Knox loves playing wiffleball in the backyard and also runs the bases while at it.

"I was like, 'Knox, where do you stand (at the plate)?' And he was like, 'Right here,' and he took a left-handed swing," Bregman said.

Apart from raising Knox, Reagan is engaged in an entrepreneurial journey of her own.

She previously worked with Google in Austin. Now she creates the size-inclusive, locally sourced athletic wear brand Exiza. In collaboration with Shaftal Diamonds, Reagan designs jewelry under ‘With Love by Reagan Bregman.’

On the field, Bregman is in the last year of his six-year contract, signed with the Houston Astros in 2019. Rumors say that extension talks have stalled given his slow start in the 2024 season. There may be an offer on the table, but it's expected that the third baseman will hit free agency instead.

