In Photos: Alex Rodriguez attends Heat vs Knicks NBA playoffs game alongside girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro and daughters

Alex Rodriguez, former Yankees star and part owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, was recently spotted with his current girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro and his daughters Natasha and Ella at the Miami basketball arena. The group attended the game between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks, where the Heat won 105-86 thanks to their home-court advantage.

A-Rod, who is a Miami native and basketball fan, is often seen at the Miami Arena supporting the Heat.

During the game, A-Rod, Jaclyn Cordeiro, and his daughters sported all-white outfits in support of the Heat's "White Out" tradition. A-Rod posted a photo of the group on Instagram with the caption "White Out," explaining the origin of the Heat's white-out tradition, which started in 2006.

"White Out" - Alex Rodriguez posted on Instagram.

Rodriguez's new girlfriend seems to be getting well with his daughters. The four were spotted celebrating Christmas together last year.

"From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas." - Rodriguez posted on Instagram

When did Alex Rodriguez and Jacklyn Cordeiro start dating?

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Three MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 21: Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez spotted with current girlfriend Jacklyn Cordeiro during Game Three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on April 21, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Yankees legend was first publicly spotted with the Canada based fitness instructor Jacklyn Cordeiro on October 17th, 2022. The two were seen strolling hand-in-hand down Rodeo Drive which gave gravity to the news.

Jaclyn Cordeiro is a 42-year-old fitness expert & lifestyle transformation specialist. She is also a single mother to two daughters.

"Bring it 2023, show me what you’ve got!" - Jacklyn Cordeiro posted on Instagram.

Alex Rodriguez and Jacklyn Cordeiro are expected to get along well as they both are fitness advocates.

"Merry Christmas to all🎄 " - A-Rod posted on Instagram, making their relationship public.

His recent appearance with his family and girlfriend at the Miami Arena shows that he is not only a dedicated basketball fan but also a family man who enjoys spending time with his loved ones.

