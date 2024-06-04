In Photos: Alex Rodriguez's fitness model girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro channels her inner 'lioness' during latest photoshoot

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has been dating fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro since late 2022. Both are avid fitness enthusiasts and often share their fitness regimes on their social media. Cordeiro, apart from being a fitness instructor, also models for photoshoots and her recent post is one glimpse of that.

This time around, she seems to have collaborated with renowned fitness photographer Ryan Lomer Ouellette. She took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos with a powerful caption:

"Lioness symbolize strength, protection, feminine power, and community leadership. They might highlight your fierce loyalty, nurturing instincts, or a call to step into a powerful role within your family or social group," Cordeiro wrote in her caption.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex Rodriguez reveals positive lifestyle since Jaclyn entered his life

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend changed the lifestyle of the former World Series champion when they started dating. A-Rod joined the "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in October 2023, where he discussed the change in his lifestyle brought upon by his girlfriend.

“You gotta get yourself in better shape," Rodriguez quoted Cordeiro telling him.

"I just changed my routine and what I do. Now, Jennifer and I get up in the morning and I don't look at my phone until noon," A-Rod added. "So, from the time I wake up, I'm in the gym at eight, I work out for a couple of hours, come home, do a little sauna, a little steam, stretch, meditate, and then I'm on my desk every day from 12-6."

Moreover, in an interaction with the New York Post in April, A-Rod shared that Jaclyn helped him shed almost 30 pounds.

On the business front, Alex Rodriguez and his business partner and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore are having a dispute with Glen Taylor for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx ownership. The latter has dismissed the agreement that had him selling 40% stake of the franchise to A-Rod and his partner owing to payment delays, following which A-Rod has taken the case for arbitration.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback