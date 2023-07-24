In Photos: Angels media takes a group photo to commemorate what could be Shohei Ohtani's last home game in Anaheim

At Angel Stadium, the Los Angeles Angels media came together to take a group picture in honor of what might be Shohei Ohtani's final home game in Anaheim. The uncertainty surrounding Ohtani's future led to the realization among fans and players.

During the game, Ohtani once again showed off his incredible talent. With a scorching line drive leaving his bat at a blistering 113 mph and a 19-degree launch angle, he sent the ball soaring over the center-field fence, leaving spectators in awe of his prowess.

The question loomed large as the Angels defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5: was this Ohtani's final appearance in the Halos' home uniform?

Luca Evans @bylucaevans Angels media gathered today at Angel Stadium for a group picture to commemorate today — in case today’s the last home game at Angel Stadium of Shohei Ohtani’s career. Strange realization to have. pic.twitter.com/YCgxec72e4

As the August 1 trade deadline approaches, the Japanese phenom's future remains uncertain. Speculation about a possible trade continues, with fans concerned about the possibility of seeing Ohtani wear the colors of another team.

The Angels' recent success, on the other hand, may influence the team's decision, as they continue to perform admirably during an important homestand.

The decision ultimately rests with Angels owner Arte Moreno, who faces a difficult decision. Should he risk losing Ohtani to free agency this winter, or should he look into a potential trade that could change the course of the team's future?

Trade destinations for Shohei Ohtani

As Shohei Ohtani approaches free agency this offseason, the Los Angeles Angels are dealing with a flood of trade rumors surrounding their dynamic two-way star.

With the Aug. 1 trade deadline approaching, the Angels have a decision to make. Reports suggest that any potential deal for Ohtani would demand multiple top-100 prospects from interested teams, setting a high asking price.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Ohtani. Ohtani's ambitions are aligned with the Dodgers' winning history, and he is at ease playing on the West Coast. He might think about moving closer to the ballpark, though, given the notorious LA traffic.

The Dodgers did not make a lot of offseason purchases the previous year, which fuels speculation that they might be waiting for a chance to sign Ohtani. The Dodgers are renowned for their tenacious pursuit of elite talent and seem to be the front-runners in this potentially game-changing transaction.

