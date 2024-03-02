While Houston Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr. started his preparation in the spring training camp at CACTI Park in Florida, he took some time off and created memories with his family.

Recently, McCullers Jr.'s wife, Kara, took to Instagram and shared glimpses of their family reunion. In the photos, Kara posted a photo of the pitcher meeting his daughters, children having fun and Kara spending some time at the beach.

"Familia united," Kara wrote in her story.

Kara's Instagram story

Lance and Kara know each other from high school and got married in 2015. In the same year, McCullers Jr. made his MLB debut. The couple shares two daughters, Ava Rae and the recently born Isla Graye McCullers.

Lance McCullers Jr. expected to take the mound by the end of summer

Lance McCullers Jr. hasn't pitched in the majors since the 2022 season owing to a surgery in June to repair his flexor tendon and remove a bone spur. Before going down with the injury, the Astros ace was lights-out, pitching to an impressive 2.27 ERA in 47.2 innings.

In the first week of February, Lance McCullers Jr. gave an encouraging update on his recovery and expected return.

"We're almost two months into catch play and it's going really well. I'm at a really good point in the rehab where I feel very confident in what we're doing and how we're progressing—and I'm looking forward to coming back," he said.

McCullers said that his recovery is going well, and he expects to take the mound by the end of July. Although it could take some time before he recovers to 100%, it's something the Astros can afford given their pitching depth.

Leading the rotation from the front would be Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy. Moreover, in McCullers' absence, Luis Garcia, Hunter Brown and JP France could get the nod to start games.

Lance McCullers Jr.'s inclusion in the Astros should bolster the hopes of the two-time World Series champions.

