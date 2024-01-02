"Welcome to the world" - Astros WS winner Lance McCullers Jr. and wife Kara welcome their second child, marking a joyous New Year

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his wife, Kara, have ushered in the new year with a special blessing, welcoming their second child. Kara announced the birth of their daughter, Isla Graye McCullers, on Instagram. She captioned the post:

"And then there were 4 🥹 Rang in the new year in our newborn bubble 🫧 Welcome to the world, Isla Graye McCullers 🥰"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Isla joins her sister, Ava Rae McCullers in the family, who was born on Dec. 27, 2019.

Kara and Lance McCullers Jr.'s relationship goes back a long way, as the couple met when he was 16 and she 17. They met via their friends at college and have not looked back. Lance proposed to Kara in Paris back in January 2014 and they got married on Dec. 19, 2015.

Kara and Lance McCullers Jr. love animals

Kara and Lance McCullers Jr. have partnered with organizations to raise funds for animal shelters and adoptions, including Houston Pets Alive. As advocates for animals, the pair have a rescue husky called Minka.

McCullers, 30, is a two-time World Series winner with the Houston Astros (2017, 2022) and was an MLB All-Star in 2017. While the Astros didn't achieve their World Series ambitions in 2023, they will be optimistic of their chances in 2024. Kara often attends Astros games and fans will be looking forward to seeing their newest addition at games one day too.

"Been waiting too long for this moment at the juice box with my girl 🤩🍊"

The competition will be fierce this year. The New York Yankees have loaded up with Juan Soto and the Los Angeles Dodgers are spending big money, with Shohei Ohtani's $700 million and Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million headlining their activity.

With 2024 starting in the perfect way for the McCullers family, it will be interesting to see if this is another banner year for Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.