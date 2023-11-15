Two-time World Series champion Lance McCullers and pregnant wife Kara enjoy romantic date night in New York

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his wife, Kara McCullers, are all set to welcome another baby into this world. The couple took some time out, and the two-time World Series champion and his wife, Kara, enjoyed a romantic date night in New York.

Kara uploaded a couple of stunning pictures featuring her baby bump and husband McCullers. In the first picture, she is seen wearing a bodycon dress while they pose for the cameras, while in the other, the two are seen kissing.

"NYC nights"

Lance McCullers and wife Kara announced their pregnancy on Instagram

Kara McCullers recently revealed on Instagram that the family of three will soon welcome a new member: a baby girl.

Kara's caption read:

"God’s timing is always perfect, Sooo excited to meet you, baby girl!'"

Lance McCullers Jr. and Kara McCullers have been together ever since they first met.

When Lance was barely 16 years old and Kara was 17, their love tale started. The pair, who dated throughout high school before getting married in 2015, did not disclose the expected birthdate of their second daughter. After welcoming their first daughter, Ava Rae, on December 27, 2019, they will now have a second child.

Kara is involved in her husband's organization and gives her time to important causes, especially animal advocacy. The McCullers are now well-known in the area for their work in adoption and animal rescue. Kara happily introduces herself as a puppy mother to Minka, a rescue husky, demonstrating her love of animals.

They have collaborated with groups such as 'Houston Pets Alive' to generate awareness and financial support for animal adoptions and no-kill sanctuaries.

McCullers was chosen by the Astros in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft. In 2015, he made his MLB debut, and in 2017, he was named an All-Star.