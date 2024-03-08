In Photos: Astros star J.P. France's wife Jessica stirs nostalgia with heartfelt reflections of son Liam's cherished moments

Astros RHP J.P. France and wife Jessica have been enjoying a blessed life together.

From France making the 40-man roster with Houston last season to the duo celebrating the birth of son, Liam, and expecting a second one soon, it has been an amazing last few years for the family.

Jessica took to Instagram to share some heartfelt moments of Liam in a series of stories showing the little one sleeping, sitting on a chair, looking at the camera in amazement and standing with his toys, laughing while looking at the camera.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshots from Jessica France's stories on Instagram

Jessica McCain and J.P. France shared a sonogram of their baby girl due this year.

McCain shared a picture of her son Liam holding the sonograph of his upcoming little sister with a smile on his face.

Jessica McCain left her corporate job to become a full-time mother and raise kids with the Astros pitcher. Both McCain and Liam are active seat holders to watch France pitch in the big leagues.

J.P. France making progress to return from injury and pitch for the Astros in 2024

The Astros' bullpen remains a mystery even with the addition of the best closer (Josh Hader) in baseball, especially when it comes to the middle relief and starting rotation.

According to the Houston Chronicle, J.P. France, who suffered shoulder pain at the start of spring training, is expected to be included in the starting lineup along with Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, Hunter Brown and Jose Urquidy as part of a five-man rotation.

Despite being one of the more recent members of the starting lineup, France made his rookie debut in the MLB on May 6 last year and quickly established himself.

After throwing 136 1/3 innings and recording 101 strikeouts, 47 walks and a 3.83 ERA, he ended with an 11-6 record and a 1.357 WHIP.

Although J.P. France didn't pitch during spring training, on Wednesday, he faced real batters for the first time. Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported that France tossed an inning-long simulated game without any hitters.

On Saturday, he's scheduled to throw a side bullpen as a part of the rehab, which should see him pitch for the Astros in 2024 without any injury scares.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.