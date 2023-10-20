In Photos: Avisail Garcia's $9,000,000 Miami mansion exudes Spanish renaissance grandeur

Avisail Garcia has had two tough seasons with the Miami Marlins. The Venezuelan has yet to get a full season as injuries have derailed his progress. Even so, he seems to have taken nicely to Florida as he bought a $9 million palatial mansion in Coral Gables.

Garcia made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2012 after being invited as an international agent. Since then he has bounced around the league for some time with his longest spell coming with the Chicago White Sox for five years. In 2017, he was selected as an All-Star with the franchise.

In 2021, he signed a four-year $53 million contract with the Marlins that runs through to 2025. That means there is enough time remaining on his contract to feel at home in Miami.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In March, Avisail and his wife, Anakarina Garcia, bought a 1.1-acre property that was initially listed as a $10.4 million property. But Garcia seems to have gotten a discounted price of somewhere around the $9 million mark.

Via Mansion Global

Via Mansion Global

The house, which was profiled by Mansion Global, has strong walls that help it withstand the torrid Florida hurricane season. It has seven bedrooms and eight baths as well as a formal banquet-like dining area, a media room, a breakfast area and a chef’s kitchen.

Via Mansion Global

Via Mansion Global

Via Mansion Global

The house also has an iron security gate and three garages. The back door opens to a terraced area with a pool and spa for outdoor living with the added amenities of a grill and sprinkler system. Inside, there is a grand staircase leading to the upper rooms. Hidden away is a primary suite in a completely different wing for luxury living.

Avisail Garcia's 2023 was marred with injuries

In an injury-laden season, Avisail Garcia had a poor .183 record at the plate. His last appearance came in August when he left the game against the San Diego Padres after a hamstring strain caused while running to first base. Earlier in the season, he was also put on the IL for severe back tightness that led to him missing multiple games.