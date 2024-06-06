In Photos: Blake Snell & partner Haley embrace parenthood as they joyfully announce arrival of family's newest member

San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell has become a father as her girlfriend, Haeley, who announced her pregnancy earlier in February, has welcomed the newest member of their family. On Wednesday, Haeley posted pictures and shared about the newborn on social media.

Snell can be seen walking down the parking lot with a baby cradle in his hand and in the next photo, Haeley and the newborn are sharing a close moment.

"Our greatest blessing," Haeley wrote in her caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

The comment section of the post was filled with congratulatory messages, and many close colleagues and friends of Snell and Haeley sent their best wishes. This includes former NFL wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, former first baseman Eric Hosmer, and broadcaster Jesse Agler among others.

Earlier this February, Haeley informed her followers about her pregnancy, teasing about "Baby Snell coming soon" with ultrasound photos of the baby.

San Francisco journalist reports Blake Snell and Haeley have welcomed a son

In a major update shared by SF Chronicle beat reporter Susan Slusser, Blake Snell and his girlfriend welcomed son Kaedyn last Thursday.

"One bit of good news for Blake Snell: he tells me he and his girlfriend Haeley Mar welcomed son Kaedyn on Thursday," she tweeted.

Expand Tweet

This is Blake Snell's first experience with fatherhood as he and his girlfriend house three furry friends and now are blessed with another member.

On the baseball front, Snell is once again headed to the injured list in his third start after coming off a left adductor strain, which caused him to miss 25 games earlier in the season. The new injury reported is left groin tightness and it may take at least a month before we see Snell back on the major league mound.

Snell signed a two-year, $62 million contract with the Giants in the offseason. However, the reigning Cy Young winner hasn't lived up to expectations in terms of production or quality. He has only pitched 23.2 innings, in which he has posted a dismal 9.51 ERA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback