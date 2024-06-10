In Photos: Bryce Harper’s Phanatic-themed Royal Guard bat steals the show at Phillies vs. Mets London Series games

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are in London Stadium for their international series against the New York Mets. The London series featured two games which ended on Sunday.

Though the Phillie Phanatic mascot was not present, the first baseman carried his identity through his gear. Over the years, Harper has been known to use Phanatic-inspired gear, and on Sunday, he once again embraced the Phillies mascot through his bat.

Against the Mets, Harper used a custom bat that had the Phillie Phanatic dressed as the Royal Guard.

Earlier in the week, a reporter asked Bryce Harper if he got league approval to use a Phanatic-inspired custom bat, to which he said:

"We'll see if I get a letter about it.”

Bryce Harper expresses his affinity for the Phillies mascot

Many franchises all over the world use team mascots to connect with the fans at a personal level. This is especially prevalent in American sports and European football.

During the MLB London Series, Bryce Harper was asked about his affinity with the Phillies mascot Phanatic.

"I don’t think there’s anything like him," Harper said. "When you think of the Phillies, you think of the players and things like that. But everybody knows the Phanatic is the Phanatic. You celebrate him like he’s a player. It’s true. I feel like it is. Fans love him. People love him."

Adding further, Harper said he always enjoyed Phanatic when he was with the Washington Nationals team.

"Even as an opposing player, I loved him. Just the way he interacted with the teams, players and fans. I always thought it was really cool. Then when I came over here, the affection grew. You just see him on a daily basis how he makes fans light up with the skits he does. He brings fun into the game," Harper added.

The official mascot of the Phillies, the Phanatic is a "large, furry, green flightless bird with an extendable tongue." The mascot was first created by Harrison/Erickson of New York City after the club saw fans supporting the Padres' San Diego Chicken during the 1976 season.

On April 5, 1978, the Phanatic made its debut and since then, it has been a crowd-puller at Citizens Bank Park.

