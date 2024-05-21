In Photos: Bryce Harper's wife Kayla captures Phillies star sharing smiles with daughter 

Bryce Harper, the star of the Philadelphia Phillies, is known for his impressive skills on the baseball field. But off the field, he is a devoted family man and his wife Kayla recently shared a heartwarming glimpse into their family life.

Kayle posted a photo of their daughter, Brooklyn who is beaming with joy. Brooklyn looks adorable and is seen wearing her favorite red dress and standing on a black swing. Kayla even added a heartwarming caption to the post.

"A moment for Brooklyn and her red dress she refuses to take off, slow off days with daddy are our favorite." wrote Kayla.

This is not the first time they have shared sweet family moments. The Harper family is known for being close-knit and Kayla often uses social media to give fans a peek into their world. In previous posts, she has captured precious moments like playtime with their kids or Bryce talking to Brooklyn and their son, Krew Aron Harper.

Both Bryce and Kayla have known each other since high school. Bryce went to Las Vegas High School and Kayla Green Valley High School. Kayla was also an athlete during her college and school days and was the soccer team MVP at her school from 2009 to 2011.

They got married in 2016 and welcomed their first child, Krew Aron, in 2016. Brooklyn was born in November 2020, and they gave birth to their third child, Kamryn Ray Harper, on April 22nd of this year.

Bryce Harper has been performing well this year. He boasts a batting average of .273 and has hit 10 home runs. He has an RBI of 35 with an OPS of .890. He has been an All-Star seven times and also been the National League MVP two times. He has also won the Silver Slugger Award three times.

These glimpses into Harper's family life offer a refreshing contrast to the intensity of professional baseball. It reminds fans that even superstars like Harper prioritize family time and cherish moments with their loved ones.

Bryce Harper helped a high school senior

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate for a different kind of pitch recently. A Haddonfield High School senior, Jake Portello, had asked Harper to help him ask out his classmate, Giulia, to prom.

Harper agreed and joined Portello at Giulia’s doorstep.

"I wasn't expecting this, I thought it'd be something cool among my friends and people in my town and stuff," said Jake Portello (as per USA Today).

The heartwarming moment that was captured on video went viral with Giulia saying yes and fans praising Harper's down-to-earth personality.

