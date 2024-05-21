WATCH: Bryce Harper helps teenager score dream prom date proposal

Bryce Harper's superlative talent and trademark intensity have made him a fan favorite on the field. However, the Phillies superstar is also revered for his interactions off the field, and his seemingly endless willingness to make time for fans.

On Monday night, Harper received a knock on the door of his Haddonfield, New Jersey home. Located just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia, Haddonfield is regarded as an exclusive suburb of the metropolis.

The guest, Jake Portello, had a simple request. He wanted the two-time MVP to accompany him to his friend Giulia's house to assist him in securing a prom date. Although Bryce Harper first resolved to get Portello's email, the first baseman soon changed his mind, and decided to head over to Giulia's house that instant.

"I knocked on his door, he seemed cool with it at first, then he was like ‘can I get your email so we can plan this out?’ and as I was leaving he was like ‘why don’t we do this right now'" - Jake Portello told on the Phantastic Sports Show.

"This kid got Bryce Harper to help him secure his prom date. (via jportella10 / IG)" - Jomboy Media

When Giulia opened the door, she was surprised to see Harper and Jake standing before her. The surprised senior at Haddonfield Memorial High School hugged Harper before she accepted Jake's proposal to go to prom with him.

A native of Las Vegas, Nevada, the Philadelphia Phillies star met his now-wife, Kayla Varner, while they were both in high school. In the years since Harper's high school graduation in 2010, the 31-year-old has ascended to become one of the most widely known baseball players in the world.

After the 2022 postseason that saw Harper hit six home runs and 13 RBIs, it was announced that he would need to undergo Tommy John surgery. While many expected Harper to be out for the year, he returned the following May, a remarkable recovery that represented one of the fastest ever from the procedure.

Bryce Harper playing a central role in Phillies' resurgence

The fateful knock on Harper's door came on an offday after the Phillies had swept the Washington Nationals. For Harper, who has hit .321 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in May is a major reason why his team has the best record in baseball, and currently enjoys a five game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

As for Jake Portello, the high schooler now has a story, and video proof, that he will not forget anytime soon.

