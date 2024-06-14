In Photos: Bryce Harper's wife Kayla captures sweet highlights from London trip during Phillies vs. Mets series

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies faced the New York Mets in a two-game series scheduled at London Stadium a week ago. Both teams won a game each before wrapping up the memories created in this fixture.

Traveling alongside Harper was his wife Kayla who shared a montage of photos from their trip to London. This includes in-game moments, posing alongside Bryce, being captured with friends and tasty dishes from London cuisine. This was part two of her memories of London which she shared on her social media.

"ICYMI Phil’s went to London pt 2 🍒🤤❤️," she wrote in the caption.

Part one had more off-field stories with the couple enjoying their newborn daughter, Kamryn Ray Harper, born on April 22. They also seem to explore many vintage and historical sites near London.

Bryce Harper shines in the London Series for the Phillies

Bryce Harper was one of the many faces that filled the seats in London. And he certainly lived up to the pre-game hype.

His first game saw him take the cheers to new levels as he crushed the first homer of the series. Moreover, he followed it up with a soccer-like celebration to get the crowd buzzing.

“Jump on the wagon. C’mon! We’ll take everybody. I don’t care where you’re from, who you are, what you do, I’ll take anybody you got! You wanna wear Phillies stuff, you’re part of our family, part of Philadelphia. Just make sure you show up,” Harper told reporters after Game 1 victory.

The Phillies won Game 1 but what came next had fans at the edge of their seat. Game 2 was a nail-biter, going Mets' way 6-5. In that game, Harper went 1-3 on top of two walks.

Seeing the success of the London series and baseball hype in the UK, Bryce Harper floated the idea of an in-season tournament here to expand their international portfolio.

"I wish that Major League Baseball would bring four teams over here, make it a round-robin and stay for a week and a half or two weeks, just so U.K. baseball fans can rally around it," Harper said via Fox News.

"It’s so in and out and so quick, it would be fun to rove across the country a bit, take the trains into different places and see all that. I think it would be a lot of fun."

Down the line, MLB may consider Bryce Harper's idea and perhaps have more games in different parts of the country.

