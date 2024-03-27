In Photos: Bryce Harper shares heartfelt announcement as Phillies star awaits arrival of third child with wife Kayla 

Bryce Harper and Kayla, who have been married since December 2016, are expecting their third child. The parents of Krew Aron (born in August 2019) and Brooklyn Elizabeth (born in November 2020) recently took to Instagram to share the news.

In the first photo, Harper can be seen kissing the forehead of his wife, while in the second photo, their two children are embracing the ultrasound photo of the soon-to-be-born sibling:

"3 for 3," Harper family wrote in the caption.

While the family enjoys the arrival of an upcoming child, Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are bucking up for their Opening Day game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

Bryce Harper excited after Phillies extend their ace

Zack Wheeler has been a key contributor for the Phillies and he was deservedly rewarded with a three-year, $126 million contract extension recently.

Bryce Harper, who still has eight years remaining on his contract, was excited about the development.

"Having the opportunity to have a 1-2 punch with Wheels and Noles, there's not much like it in baseball," Harper said.

Harper is on 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies and have already expressed his wishes to retire with the franchise. This was an indication to the Phillies front office to lock him up for good.

Managing partner John Middleton also wishes to see Harper in the Phillies jersey until he hangs up his shoes.

Moreover, Harper has adapted well to the dynamics of the roster and has transitioned well on first base.

"I'm looking forward to being really good over there (at first base), not for myself, but for this whole team and every guy in that infield," Harper said. "Because they're all going to rely on me for their Gold Gloves, and our pitchers are going to rely heavily on me over there as well."

The Phillies front office has done well in securing the competitiveness of the club by locking in the core of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola Bryce Harper and Trea Turner.

