In Photos: Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudges turns heads in wine-red suit for latest Christmas photoshoot

Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens is back online following a few quiet months after welcoming a baby in July. With Christmas around, Hudgen was involved with a photoshoot promoting a brand.

The former "High School Musical" star tied the knot with Tucker in December last year in Tulum, Mexico. Hudgens announced her pregnancy, showing off her baby bump at this year's Oscar.

On Tuesday, Cole Tucker's wife did a photoshoot with Kohl promoting their products, which has set her up for the holiday season.

"Kohl's has everything I need for the holidays," she wrote. "That's why I'm partnering with them again to share my faves for fashion, gifting, hosting & more."

Vanessa Hudgens wore a red wine burgundy satin blazer with matching wide-legged or loose-fit burgundy satin trousers, giving a monochromatic appeal to the look.

"We had so much fun on set," she added.

She especially picked out some holiday items for fans, including:

A green button-up jacket. A stuffed animal (bunny plush toy). Gold hoop earrings. Green Adidas sneakers. A "Replica" fragrance by Maison Margiela. A striped t-shirt. A green kids' jacket with a shearling collar. Milk Makeup products. A bear-themed hat.

Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens reveals her choice of attire during Christmas

On Tuesday, E! Online published an interview with Vanessa Hudgens, discussing the upcoming Christmas with the Hollywood star. Hudgens was asked about what she likes to do during Christmas: dressing up or get cozy. She replied:

"I'm such a comfy girl. It's so funny because I used to be so about dressing up and themes every moment I could get. The older that I get, the more practical I get. Life is chaotic and hectic. I don't need to make it any more stressful than it needs to be. So, I keep things cozy."

However, she added:

"It really is about what works for you that day and having grace for yourself because it will change."

This Christmas will be extra special for Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens, as it will be their first with their newborn.

