In Photos: Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shares heartwarming scenes of Rangers ring reveal dinner party

The 2024 MLB season is underway, but Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers' World Series win is still fresh in the memory. The Rangers are looking to defend their crown this season and recently celebrated 2023's success with a ring reveal party.

Seager's wife, Madisyn, shared photos from the party on Instagram and captioned the post:

"Ring reveal dinner to celebrate my ‘23 WS Champ 💍."

The world got a look at their World Series rings on Saturday, which led to some discourse online.

Rangers unveil World Series rings, featuring reversible top and shoutout to perfect road record

Texas' road to World Series glory was a tough one, and the team showed a lot of grit as they took down the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Their rings reference their season, and feature 103 blue sapphires for their 103 total wins, and 23 red rubies for 2023. The ring gives a shoutout to the team's 11-0 road record in the playoffs and has "ROAD Dominance" written with the logos of the teams Texas defeated on their way to glory.

The Rangers have gotten off to a good start in the 2024 season, sitting 2-0 and atop the AL West. In their opening two games, they first defeated the Chicago Cubs 4-3 and then by a resounding score of 11-2. With the Cubs playoffs hopefuls this season, Texas will be delighted with their opening two games.

Manager Bruce Bochy spoke to reporters after the resounding win and was full of compliments:

"We slugged throughout the lineup too, and our big guys had big nights. (Corey) Seager - 4 hits, look what Doly (Adolis Garcia) did, he just missed a couple of home runs. (Josh) Jung, Wyatt (Langford), (Jared) Walsh, and what a big night he had.

"The pitching was outstanding, I mean Cody (Bradford) did a terrific job. ... And the bullpen, what a terrific job they did."

With their next game coming on Sunday against the Cubs, the Rangers will be hoping to make it 3-0.

