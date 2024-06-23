In Photos: Dansby Swanson's wife Mallory Swanson shares beloved moments with friends & family in a series of snaps

Mallory Swanson, the talented soccer player and wife of Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, posted a heartwarming collection of pictures on social media featuring special moments with her friends and family. The glimpses into Mallory's life go beyond the world of professional athletics, showing the value she places on her loved ones.

Mallory took to Instagram on Saturday to post a series of photos and captioned it:

“Lil bits recently”

Mallory is the loving partner and ultimate cheerleader for her husband, Dansby.

She’s often present in the stands of the ballpark to show her support for Dansby, and when she’s not present physically, she shows her support through social media. The couple got married on Dec. 10, 2022, after dating for five years.

Mallory and Dansby are indeed a power couple. Mallory became the highest-paid player in the NWSL after she signed a record deal of $2 million with the Chicago Reds in January.

She even led the road to victory on June 1 for the USWNT when she scored not one but two goals in a friendly against the Republic of Korea in Commerce City, Colorado. The US eventually beat Korea 4-0.

Meanwhile, Dansby has been going strong too. He hit his eighth home run of this season on Wednesday off a pitch from Spencer Bivens of the San Francisco Giants. The Cubs eventually beat the Giants 6-5.

Dansby is batting at an average of .213. He has an RBI of 25 and has an OPS of .656.

When Mallory showed her support for Dansby Swanson

On June 6, Mallory Swanson, a force on the US Women's National Soccer Team, took a break from her busy schedule to support her husband, the Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, during their inter-league clash against the White Sox.

Mallory, fresh off a successful international friendly against South Korea, proudly cheered on Swanson from the stands and even posted a picture on Instagram to show her support.

"I love you #7," Mallory wrote as the picture caption.

Mallory Swanson showed her support for Dansby through Instagram | Photo: @malpugh/IG Story

Dansby, who was fueled by his wife’s presence, showed an elite gameplay with two hits and two runs scored at the plate. The Cubs beat the White Sox 7-6.