In Photos: Dodgers' James Outman & wife Dasha make heartwarming pregnancy announcement with sonogram of their newest addition

The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a great start in the 2024 MLB season, and outfielder James Outman and his wife, Dasha, took to Instagram on Thursday to share some exciting news. The pair announced that they were expecting, posting a photo with the sonogram.

They captioned the post:

"We’re changing our names to Mom and Dad! 🤭. Baby Outman coming soon! We can’t wait to meet you! ❤️"

This is certainly exciting news for the couple, who are enjoying a good year with the team shouldering sky-high expectations. Fans are hoping for a bit more from Outman, who is batting at a .120 average, recording 2 runs, 3 hits and 3 RBIs in 25 at-bats, and the outfielder will have an opportunity on Friday.

James Outman and LA Dodgers looking to push on against Cubs on Friday

Thursday has James Outman and the LA Dodgers on a much-needed rest day, which comes on the back of them recording a three-game series sweep of the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers are 7-2, top of the NL West and have won four in a row.

The Chicago Cubs are an interesting opponent for LA, but a team the Dodgers will be expected to beat. That goes for just about every team in 2024, as LA's winter spending has made them World Series favorites.

Manager Dave Roberts spoke to the media after the win against the Giants and was thankful for a rest day before facing the Cubs:

"We got a good moment from our guys yesterday and I think we're doing a nice job of kind of managing workload, keeping them fresh. And we have an off day tomorrow to get reset for the Cubs series. But tonight, I feel like we're in a good spot."

As for James Outman, he will look to find some form with the bat or find himself under some pressure from fans before too long. Outman hit at a .248 average last season, recording 120 hits, 86 runs, 70 RBIs and 16 stolen bases, so fans will be wanting at least similar numbers in what could be a historic campaign for the franchise.

