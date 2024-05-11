In Photos: Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani rocks pre-game look as he arrives in San Diego for Padres series

Shohei Ohtani arrived in San Diego to take on the Padres for the third time this season as the LA Dodgers commenced their three-game series against their arch-NL rivals on Friday night. Ohtani had a calm and graceful look on his face as he stepped out of the team bus on arrival at Petco Park wearing a white New Balance tee with black lowers and black sneakers.

Take a look at his ensemble here:

Shotime has been incredible so far in this campaign for LA, and he will look to carry the positive momentum into this intra-divisional series in the NL West.

Shohei Ohtani has been leading the chart in offensive stats this season, both in the league and for the mighty Dodgers unit. He leads the league in batting average with .359 and in OPS with 1.106 so far this season, with 27 runs batted in over 39 games. With 11 homers, he is tied for second on the home run list alongside Baltimore Orioles Gunnar Henderson.

Shohei Ohtani belted two hits in Game 1 against the Padres, despite the Dodgers losing the contest 2-1

The LA Dodgers and the Padres opened up their three-game series at Petco Park on Friday night. It was a full-blown pitcher duel as Michael King and Tyler Glasnnow shut out opposing hitters one after the other.

Shohei Ohtani managed to rake in two hits in the game, but his on-base efforts couldn't be converted into runs after the Padres' stellar defense throughout the game.

San Diego won the contest with a walk-off single by their latest trade acquisition, Luis Arraez, in the bottom of the ninth inning, securing a 2-1 victory as Petco Park erupted with joy. It was a fitting start to yet another thrilling series between these two divisional rivals.

LA will start James Paxton on the mound for Game 2 on Saturday night, while the SD Padres will give the ball to Matt Waldron in an attempt to rake in another series win.

