In Photos: Ex-Blue Jays pitcher Patrick Murphy's fiancee Landin Berryman shares adorable moment with daughter amid romantic Japan getaway

Former Blue Jays and Washington Nationals RHP Patrick Murphy shared some heartfelt moments with wife Landin Berryman and their new-born daughter on a romantic getaway in Japan, where he currently plays ball.

Landin shared the family pictures on Instagram, where Patrick and Landin were seen spending some intimate moments with their daughter.

Patrick Murphy revealed the news of his engagement to Landin Berryman in July 2023. Murphy is having a great baseball career while also spending some valuable time with his wife and newborn daughter.

After congratulating the soon-to-be newlyweds on their love and dedication, fans are ecstatic to see the couple's adorable one-month-old daughter.

Patrick Murphy signed a deal with NPB's Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters this offseason

In November 2023, right-hander Murphy committed to going from Major League Baseball to Nippon Professional Baseball, agreeing terms with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Japan.

A one-year contract with a 2025 option, performance bonuses and escalators was awarded to the RHP after he passed his physical examinations with the ballclub. Patrick Murphy, who turns 29 in June, played minor league ball for the Minnesota Twins in 2023. He played a standard relief position to start the season, but in the last two months, he was stretched out.

He was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the third round of the 2013 draft and was touted to make an impact in the big leagues early on. With the Jays, he reached the majors before being claimed on waivers by the Washington Nationals.

He tossed 39 2/3 major league innings with a 4.76 ERA between the two teams from 2020 to 2022 but was not promoted to the major leagues in 2023.

If he had stayed in North America fro the 2024 MLB season, he would have only received minor league offers, like last year. Hence, he decided to move to Japan, where he could be eligible for a higher salary and a chance to establish himself in what's often regarded as the finest league outside Major League Baseball.

Hokkaido The Nippon Ham Fighters are the same team that brought the greatest two-way phenom, Shohei Ohtani, to the limelight in the baseball world. It remains to be seen how they use Patrick Murphy on the mound (starting pitcher or reliever), but it should boost his career.

