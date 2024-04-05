IN PHOTOS: Fernando Tatis Jr. rocks custom cleats made from Steph Curry basketball shoes ahead of Giants matchup

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. knows a thing or two about looking good on the field. He is always spotted rocking head-turning on-field apparel from his sunglasses to his arm sleeves.

On Friday, Tatis Jr. raised his game a bit by stepping onto the field rocking custom Steph Curry Under Armour cleats. The base of the shoe is white with gold accents that match the Padres jerseys perfectly.

On the cleat, Curry personally wrote "I can do all things," as he does on all the basketball shoes he wears. It is a great crossover that many fans were not expecting to see heading into the weekend.

Curry is one of the best NBA scorers this generation has seen. Do not be surprised if Tatis Jr. lights up the scoreboard while wearing these bad boys.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres looking to bounce back from a shaky start

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres have not had the easiest start to the season. After starting in South Korea against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they have taken on the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals.

Going into Friday, San Diego is 4-5, which places them third in the National League West. Given the teams in the NL West, they cannot afford to play catchup in a division with this much talent.

The Padres could use a big series this weekend. After their three-game set with the Giants, they take on the Chicago Cubs and then the Dodgers again, so it does not get easier.

It is an important season for the organization as the fanbase is still feeling salty about last season's lackluster performance. However, a 2024 postseason berth would dismiss a lot of those bad feelings.

