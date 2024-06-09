In Photos: Francis Lindor's wife Katia embraces English lady look in formal attire for Mets vs. Phillies London Series game

This weekend the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies travelled across the ocean to play a two-series game in London. During the game on Saturday, the New York Mets player Francis Lindor’s wife Katia stunned everyone with her somewhat very English Lady-like ensemble.

Katia took to her Instagram to share pictures of her family in the London Stadium. She was wearing a custom white New York Mets jacket with the name Lindor and jersey no. 12 printed on the back. She also sported High Sports’ red gingham petra skirt which added to her English attire.

"Our guy’s biggest fans," Katia Wrote as the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Katia was present at the game with her two daughters, Kalina and Amapola. She posted a series of pictures on her Instagram Story, and in one of them, she could be seen posing with the partners of other baseball players and Mets manager: Francis Mendoza, Michel Quintana, Noelia Marte, and Rosemary Severino.

“Las Latinas,” Katia captioned the picture.

@katia.lindor/ Instagram

The London Series organised by the MLB is a part of the MLB World Series in which two teams compete in the London Stadium. This year’s London series is the third investment. The first one was played in the year 2019 between the teams New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox followed by the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023.

Unfortunately on Saturday’s game, the New York Mets were defeated by the Philadelphia Phillies by 7-2. This was the Phillies’ seventh victory in the last eight games whereas the Mets’ streak of three came to an end. In the first inning of the game, Lindor had hit a double off pitcher Ranger Suarez.

Lindor currently bats at a .239 average and has an RBI of 31. He has hit 10 home runs and has an OPS of .723.

When Francisco Lindor and his wife were spotted exploring Greenwich

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia were spotted taking in the sights of London ahead of their series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The couple were seen exploring Greenwich which is a scenic borough known for its riverside location on the Thames.

Katia had posted a picture of her standing by Francisco on Instagram in which she was seen wearing a red floral dress.

"A moment for this dress & this man of mine ," Katia wrote as the caption of the post.

The couple first connected with each other through Instagram and got married in December 2021 at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, Florida, as per "The People". They had their first daughter Kalina Zoe in 2021 and their second daughter, Amapola Chloe in June of 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback