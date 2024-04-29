In Photos: Francisco Lindor pairs $12,700 Louis Vuitton bag with tie-dye sweatshirt for casual Sunday ensemble

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets are off to a promising start in the 2024 MLB season, and while they are 14-13 and third in the NL East, a bit more consistency could see them rise significantly.

On Sunday, Lindor posted some photos on social media of him wearing a casual look. This featured a tie-dye sweatshirt and a Louis Vuitton bag, which retails for $12,700 on Louis Vuitton's website.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Francisco Lindor may have embraced a casual look on Sunday, the Mets put in a professional display in their 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Lindor recorded a home run and two stolen bases in the victory, which came on the back of two defeats to the Cardinals (4-2, 7-4).

Francisco Lindor discusses New York Mets' City Connect Jerseys

Earlier this week, Francisco Lindor spoke to GQ in an exclusive interview regarding the Mets' City Connect Jerseys. Lindor explained how he saw the jerseys during spring training and had to keep the details under wraps:

“I saw it last year and throughout the offseason, and saw the final product in spring training. It was top secret stuff! It felt like the biggest secret in Mets history.”

He went on to share his thoughts on the design, which he really likes:

“The darker gray makes people look fit. The purple makes people look a little out there, and for some New Yorkers, it’ll have that tough, New York vibe. It’s a good combination. They did a really good job. I don’t know how it’s going to play in the fall, or with oversized stuff, but for the summer it’s definitely going to be a big hit!”

The shortstop also took the time to give a shout-out to the Mets fanbase, and not just in New York but around the world:

“Mets fans aren’t just in Queens, they’re throughout the nation, and the world as well. That’s part of being a big market. Everywhere you go, you run into someone who’s a Mets fan. It feels good to represent people that relate to me. It’s one of the reasons I play the game: for the fans and for the city.”

Francisco Lindor will look to Monday's game against the 17-11 Chicago Cubs, and while this projects to be a tough game, the Mets know they have the talent to upset anyone if they play to their ability.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback