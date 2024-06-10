In Photos: Francisco Lindor seen touring iconic landmarks in London with wife Katia while preferring less downtime during Mets-Phillies series

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia were spotted exploring the sights of London despite his comment on the team’s downtime during their London Series. The London Series is a part of the MLB World Series and this is the third installment that was played by the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies on 8 and 9 June.

Katia shared a post on her Instagram on Sunday. In the picture, she struck a pose with Francisco and her two daughters Kalina and Amapola. They were visiting the Natural History Museum in London.

“With you until the end of the world [Con ustedes hasta el fin del mundo],” Katia wrote as the caption of the post.

In an earlier post on June 7, Katia and Francisco were seen exploring Greenwich, a spectacular borough by the Thames River.

"A moment for this dress & this man of mine," Katia wrote as the caption.

However, in a post-game interview on Saturday, the Mets shortstop said that the “downtime” scene was the reason for their poor performance. According to him, he and the players would have been able to focus and play the game to their full potential if it was scheduled the next day, right after they arrived in London on Thursday. The players were given two days off to get used to the setting.

“I feel like we had too much time off. I get it, there’s a process of you’ve got to sell the games and stuff like that. But to me, playing the next day (Friday) would have been a little bit more beneficial,” said Francisco on Saturday, as per SNY Mets.

Despite the bad outing on Saturday, Lindor told reporters he had a fantastic experience with the series.

“It almost feels like an All-Star game. Like an All-Star type festivities … If it was up to me, I would say fine, let’s have the experience. We have had an amazing experience,” added Francisco.

In Saturday’s game, the Phillies defeated the Mets 7-2, and during that game, Francisco hit a double in the first inning. However, on Sunday, the Mets were able to fire up their game and defeat the Phillies 6-5, marking their fourth win in the last five games.

When Katia Lindor was proud of Francisco’s performance

Katia Lindor beamed with pride for her husband’s elite performance on May 31st against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. The Mets star shortstop went 4-for-4 with an RBI single and hit a home run in the third inning off pitcher Brandon Hughes.

Katia took to her Instagram to repost a picture on her story to show her support for Francisco.

“Proud,” Katia wrote as the caption of the story.

Francisco Lindor currently has a slashline of .235/.302/.410 and is batting .235 on average with 31 RBIs. He has hit 10 home runs as of now and has an OPS of .710.

