In Photos: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares cute highlights from son Brandon's fun-filled day

Freddie Freeman is off to a stellar start in the Cactus League with the LA Dodgers, and he has been enjoying his time with his wife Chelsea and sons Brandon John, Charlie, and Maximus Turner. Recently, Chelsea Freeman took to Instagram to share an adorably fun-filled day with their son Brandon when he celebrated his birthday with friends and family.

With Charlie born in 2016 and Brandon John and Maximus Turner born in 2020 and 2021 less than two months apart thanks to surrogacy and Chelsea's pregnancy, Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Goff are happy parents to their three kids with whom they spend most of their time, even when Freeman is amidst the strenuous regular season schedule.

Despite Freddie's distaste for social media, he expressed his pride in his wife for sharing their worries and anxieties with a large public by using her social media platform to speak candidly about the infertility problems the couple encountered following Charlie's birth in 2016.

Chelsea Freeman and her boys are fans of the sport and dedicately support Freddie Freeman even when away from him during the tiring MLB schedule. Freeman owes his stature and success in the major leagues to his family, whom he loves the most.

Freeman went 1-3 in his latest outing for the Dodgers at home plate against the Colorado Rockies, raking in two RBIs and scoring a run himself as LA won the contest 7-4. Before this, in his first spring training outing, Freddie muscled the first ball he faced during preseason over the left field stands to take notice of his intentions this year.

Freddie Freeman along with Betts and Shotime, make up for an impressive top-of-the-order hitting trio in 2024

Manager Dave Roberts had previously stated that the top order of the Dodgers hitting lineup will consist of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman, but in what order?

That was still a point to ponder for LA's manager, and it looks like he has some time on his hands before the Dodgers head over to South Korea to play their inaugural regular season game series against the Padres from March 20–21.

Taking into account the recent outings by the three-star sluggers, it looks like Mookie will hold his spot as the leadoff hitter, while Freddie Freeman would be dropped one place below last season at the third spot, and Shohei would be slotted in between Betts and Freeman for the upcoming season of the MLB.

Manager Dave Roberts is confident that he has spoken to all three ballplayers privately and has discussed the batting order with them. Furthermore, he added that all three sluggers are on the same wavelength in terms of their order in the hitting lineup, which is still flexible enough to change and adapt according to the game-day requirements.

