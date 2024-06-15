In Photos: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares snaps of son Charlie mimicking dad's antics on the golf course

Freddie Freeman's son Charlie is once again out to capture the hearts of his father's fans. In a video shared by Freddie's wife Chelsea on social media site Instagram, young Charlie can be seen having fun on the golf course.

In the text accompanying the video, Chelsea pointed out a resemblance between father and son.

Chelsea Freeman compares her son Charlie's mannerisms to Freddie's (Image from Chelsea Freeman's Instagram)

"It's the tongue out concentration for me like daddy," Chelsea wrote.

"Freeman tongue game strong," she added in another story with Freeman's picture from a game.

Away from his fatherly duties, Freddie Freeman, with the Dodgers, featured in the three-game clash against the Yankees last week. The Dodgers were victorious with a score of 2-1.

The win included an 11-3 shellacking of the Yankees in the second game of the series as Teoscar Hernandez hit a grand slam for the Dodgers. Freddie's bat also came alive in the game as he finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored in five at-bats.

Freddie Freeman and son Charlie play ball in Yankee Stadium

Before the start of the three-game series between MLB powerhouses the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees on June 7, Freddie Freeman, along with his son Charlie, found time to practice at the famed Yankee Stadium.

Charlie did batting practice while Freddie Freeman took on the pitching duties. Notably, another video taken in 2020 shows the duo playing in the yard with switched roles. In the earlier video, a younger Charlie pitches while his all-star dad swings the bat.

The father-son duo has also spent time in the offseason playing golf together. They were then joined by Dodgers players Mookie Betts, Will Smith, Jason Heyward and Miguel Rojas.

