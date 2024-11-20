In Photos: Ian Happ looks back on his wedding with wife Julie Mazur on their 1st anniversary

Chicago Cubs infielder Ian Happ had a strong season in 2024. Though he did not have a particularly extraordinary year in terms of offensive production, the 30-year-old was one of the best in his position defensively and deservedly won his third consecutive Gold Glove award.

Happ's wife, Julie Mazur, will surely have been a key pillar of support for the Cubs man off the field. On Monday, Ian Happ took to Instagram to post a series of images of his wedding as the couple celebrated their first marriage anniversary.

"one year 🤍," Ian Happ captioned the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Not much is known about when and how Ian Happ and Julie Mazur first met. The outfielder initially kept his relationship away from the public eye until announcing his engagement to Mazur via an Instagram post in May 2022. The pair tied the knot more than a year and a half later, in November 2023.

Ian Happ recalls how teammates Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber 'saved' his wedding day

When Happ made his debut for the Cubs in 2017, he shared the locker room with Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber, who were key members of the Cubs' historic World Series-winning team of 2016. The three remained teammates until Rizzo and Schwarber moved on in 2021.

Talking to Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 12's episode of "On Base With Mookie Betts," Happ talked about how Rizzo and Schwarber helped him get to the venue for his wedding.

"There's a lights parade in Chicago, on Michigan Ave," Happ said. "It was November, right around Thanksgiving, and the lights parade was going on, so they had Michigan Avenue blocked.

"The hotel where we were doing the reception was right off Michigan Ave. So, there was a parade and you couldn't get through. We get on the bus, and nobody can get through, nobody can get to the hotel.

"Our bus, Rizzo gets off, starts talking to the police officers, so they start moving barriers. Schwarber got off one of the other buses and was talking to people, we got people walking in tuxes through Michigan Ave, through the parade, it makes for a really good story." [27:14]

Though they now find themselves in different parts of the country, with Happ still going strong for the Cubs, Schwarber playing for the Philadelphia Phillies, and Rizzo currently a free agent, having last played for the New York Yankees in the 2024 season, the trio still remain great friends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback