In Photos: Jackson Holliday rocks a cool baseball cap during romantic romantic 'date night' with wife Chloe

Jackson Holliday, the young baseball talent who is playing for the Norfolk Tides, which is the AAA affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, recently stepped out for a romantic date night with his wife, Chloe Holliday. Jackson added a little flair to his casual attire that turned heads.

Chloe posted pictures of Jackson Holliday rocking ‘The Friday Project’s’ Cuts baseball cap on her Instagram story. The cap added a more casual touch to his attire, proving that a relaxed vibe can be as charming as a formal one.

“Date Night with me guy [love emoji],” wrote Chloe as the caption of the story.

@chloehollidayyy/Instagram

Chloe even went on to post pictures with their dog, Coconut.

“Then went back and took fam selfies with [coconut emoji],” Chloe captioned the story.

@chloehollidayyy/Instagram

This was not the first time that the baseball world had seen Coconut. On Friday, Jackson took his dog to Harbour Park during a practice session for the Norfolk Tides. He not only did some exercises and training but also played fetch with his dog at the end.

“I don’t think I’m far off,” said Jackson to Free Press’ Scott German

Jackson is trying his best to return to the Major Leagues and he is quite hopeful of getting back to his old form, for which he was selected for the Majors.

When Chloe Holliday dedicated Jackson Holliday's recent home run to their dog

Baseball star Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, revealed a heartwarming detail after his recent Triple-A home run against the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday. Chloe took to social media to say that the stunning home run was dedicated to their pet dog, Coconut.

"Jackson Holliday did it for Coconut tn," wrote Chloe.

It seems Coconut, who was present at the game, provided some serious inspiration for Jackson's swing. The home run marked Jackson's sixth of the season, showcasing his continued development in the minor leagues. Despite his performance, the Norfolks were defeated by the Gwinnett Stripers by 4-2.

