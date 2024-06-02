In Photos: Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe captures Orioles prospect husband playing fetch with pup Coconut at Harbor Park

Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday is once again eyeing his return to the majors after his first failed stint, following which he is now once again grinding in the minors. This can be frustrating but he has his pet Coconut, to play with and have some fun time.

On Friday, Holliday took his pet for a ride at Harbor Park, the home of the Triple-A Norfolk. There he spent quality time, which included some exercises, training and last but not least playing fetch with him. Holliday's wife Chloe also accompanied the two and shared glimpses of their on-field moments on Instagram.

"Coconut had the best day," Chloe wrote in her story.

Amid all the running, pet Coconut was understandably tired and that's when he went to the dugout and sat under the shade to relax.

"Couldn't play too long though kept running to the shade," Chloe mentioned in her story.

Image Credits: Chloe's Instagram story

Chloe dedicates Jackson Holliday's 6th Triple-A homer to Coconut

Grinding his time down in the minors. Jackson Holliday showed his hitting prowess in front of his wife Chloe and pet Coconut who were in attendance.

Last week, Holliday led off the game against the Gwinnett Stripers with a lead off homer. This was his sixth AAA homer of the season as he eyes major league return.

Chloe captured the reaction of pet Coconut when her husband smashed a no-doubter. She credited the home run to Coconut, saying:

"Jackson Holliday did it for Coconut tn."

Image Credits: Chloe's Instagram story

Despite his homerun, the Norfolk Tides went on to lose the game 4-2.

Jackson Holliday and Chloe both have known each other since their high school days. The infielder proposed to her in December 2022 and exchanged vows earlier this year on January 6, 2024.

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda's Dan Connolly, Holliday revealed about his dating life and how the duo keeps up with their relationship with so much traveling involved.

"She does online school at (Oklahoma State University), so she is able to travel and be here for spring training and the season. She is trying to get her marketing degree, or she may switch over to health or something like that. She’s the best," Holliday told Connolly.

Holliday is doing well in the minors hitting .283/.436/.484 including six home runs and 23 RBIs. If he keeps up with his performance another major league call-up isn't far.

