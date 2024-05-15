In Photos: Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe documents pup Coconut's adorable pre and post-haircut glow up

Acclaimed as baseball's No. 1 prospect, Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday proposed to Chloe Cox in December 2022 and tied the knot earlier this year on Jan. 6, 2024. Staying with them is their pup Cocounut, who recently had a makeover with Chloe.

Chloe's social media activity is filled with snaps and hilarious moments with Coconut. On Tuesday, Chloe shared two before and after snaps displaying the pup's glowed-up hair.

Chloe's Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chloe and Coconut often visit the ballpark and attend Holliday's Tripe-A games to support the second baseman.

Jackson Holliday's wife rejoices Mother's Day with throwback snaps

Last Sunday, the Holliday pair celebrated Mother's Day. Chloe shared throwback pictures from her wedding on her Instagram stories, wherein one of the snaps included the silhouettes of Chloe and her mother-in-law Leslie lifting her wedding dress train. She captioned the picture:

"Happy Mother's Day ❤️."

Chloe's Instagram story

As Jackson Holliday mentioned during his exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda's Dan Connolly, Chloe is studying marketing, online at Oklahoma State University.

"We started dating my sophomore year in high school, so we have been together for almost five years now," Holliday told Connolly. "She was able to come travel with us on the (amateur) baseball circuit, so she has seen it all. We got married this offseason in West Palm Beach (Fla.). So, it has been great to have her with me.

"She does online school at (Oklahoma State University), so she is able to travel and be here for spring training and the season. She is trying to get her marketing degree, or she may switch over to health or something like that. She’s the best."

On the baseball front, Jackson Holliday had a rough start in his early MLB appearances, prompting the Orioles to option him back to the minors. After recording only two hits in 34 plate appearances in majors, Holliday is back with the Norfolk Tides.

However, he seems to be regaining his early form in the minors. A week ago, he crushed a solo home run to help the Norfolk Tides register a 12-3 win over Memphis at AutoZone Park.

The Orioles will keep him in the minors for at least a month and pace his development for his return to the majors. It remains to be seen if he can be impactful upon his second chance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback