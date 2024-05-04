In Photos: Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares moments from Orioles prospect's MiLB game, followed by playtime with pup Coconut

Jackson Holliday is playing in the minors after a rough stint in the MLB, but the Baltimore Orioles' top prospect has a bright future ahead of him. The franchise is planning to rebuild his confidence and ensure Holliday is ready when they next call him up.

While it has been a tough ride for the 20-year-old, Holliday has his two biggest fans supporting him, his wife Chloe, and dog Coconut. Chloe took to social media to some snaps of her attending his Triple-A games, and a clip of Jackson Holliday and Coconut.

Chloe Holliday's IG Stories

Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde discussed Holliday's struggles in the MLB and was realistic about the situation:

“You’re talking about somebody who’s never failed before. It’s a tough place to. I don’t think anybody, except for the people that are down here in uni, understand how hard this is."

Given that Holliday recorded 2 hits in 34 MLB at-bats, it is understandable that the Orioles reassigned him back to Triple-A, where he is expected to spend the season with the Norfolk Tides.

Orioles GM said Jackson Holliday could benefit from tough MLB start

While Jackson Holliday's time in the MLB was viewed by many as a mistake, Orioles GM Mike Elias told reporters that the franchise was at fault. He also mentioned that he felt the youngster could come back stronger from the adversity:

“It’s nothing that Jackson did. We were the ones that have been moving him along so quickly. It was a little hiccup, and I think it’s probably the first one he’s ever had. He’s ultimately going to be better off for it.

“So I think the bright side is that he got very intense, very specific feedback from major league pitching. He’s a brilliant talent and a very sharp kid. I expect he’s going to go implement those adjustments really quickly. But we felt that the Triple-A and steady playing time in Triple-A was the place for that.”

While Jackson Holliday is back with the Norfolk Tides, it is certainly only a matter of time before he is back in the MLB, and it will be interesting to see how he does when the time comes.

