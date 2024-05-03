In Photos: Orioles' top prospect Jackson Holliday & wife Chloe share smiles during visit to Old Hickory Bat Co.

Top Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday and wife Chloe Cox took some time off from Holliday's minor league schedule with the Norfolk Tides to visit a baseball bat manufacturing company in Tennessee.

Take a look at the images of Holliday, and his wife taking a tour of the Old Hickory Bat Company in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, here:

Jackson and Chloe Holliday were not alone on this tour, as they brought their pet dog, Coconut, to the bat company as well.

In the images, Jackson is looking at various willows of baseball bats while testing some out in the company's batting facility. Holliday is also seen signing one of the hickory-carved bats with his autograph.

Holliday was recently assigned back to the Norfolk Tides after a disastrous start to his big-league career. He started in ten games and slashed a .059 batting average, .111 OBP, and .170 OPS, with zero home runs, and one RBI. He managed to rake in only two hits in 34 at-bats.

The Baltimore Orioles organization decided to demote Holliday back to the minor leagues. But GM Mike Elias has not lost hope on their top prospect and has voiced optimism about the talented 2B in a recent episode of High Heat:

"My hope is that this was a productive experience for him"

Chloe voiced her support after Jackson Holliday got demoted to the Norfolk Tides

Jackson Holliday was demoted to the Orioles triple-A affiliates after a rough few outings in the big leagues. His struggles at the plate showcased that there was still some time before the young second baseman could flourish in the MLB.

After the announcement of his demotion to the Norfolk Tides, his wife, Chloe Holliday, jumped in to support him by sharing some images with pet Coconut overlooking and supporting Jackson Holliday during his minor league outing.

Jackson also received active support from the Orioles faithful, as they believe that the youngster will flourish for the Birds in the big leagues soon, despite a horrid few outings the first time around.

The Baltimore Orioles take pride in their farm system and player development and will hope that Holliday matures to be game-ready in the Major League someday.

