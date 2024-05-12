PHOTO: Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe celebrates mother-in-law Leslee with adorable throwback moment on Mother's Day

Jackson Holliday is working his way up to the majors after being reassigned to the Norfolk Tides in March. While Holliday's rookie MLB season didn't go to plan and he arguably wasn't quite ready, he will be soon enough. With the Baltimore Orioles prospect amid the MiLB season, his wife, Chloe, took to social media to share a throwback moment from their wedding.

The Hollidays married in January 2024, and Chloe celebrated Mother's Day with some snaps of her and Jackson Holliday's mother, Leslee, on her Instagram stories.

Chloe Holliday's IG Stories

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chloe shared photos from the wedding in January, captioning her post:

"Mr. & Mrs. Holliday ❤️."

Chloe has supported Jackson Holliday through his developing career

While the Baltimore Orioles, their fanbase, and Chloe and Jackson Holliday were hoping the 20-year-old's call-up to the majors would be a permanent one, Holliday struggled in the MLB.

Chloe has been there throughout his professional journey since being drafted first overall by the Orioles in 2022, and has been a pillar of support through a tough 2024. Chloe was celebrating her husband's first hit in the majors and knows his time in the MLB will come.

She often takes to her IG stories to show snaps of her and their dog, Coconut, at Holliday's games, where the two support Holliday as he hones his skills. Orioles GM Mike Elias thinks that it won't be long for Holliday, as he mentioned to reporters when the youngster was reassigned in March:

"He's a brilliant talent and a very sharp kid, and I expect he's going to go implement those adjustments really quickly. But we felt that Triple-A and steady playing time in Triple-A was the place for that, for a number of different reasons.

"We've got a team in a tight race in the American League East, and it's just not an optimal place to be doing player development for a kid like him."

Expect to see a different Jackson Holliday when he returns to the majors, but exactly when that will be is unclear at this stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback