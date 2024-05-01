"We're your biggest fans" - Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe's support shines bright amid Orioles rookie's recent Triple-A demotion

Jackson Holliday had a rough time of it in the MLB, and his rookie campaign didn't go to plan. After starting the season in the minors, Holliday was called up, struggled, and then reassigned again. This was obviously not the way he or the Baltimore Orioles wanted it to go, but they felt reassigning him would be better for his confidence than keeping him in the majors.

While this is a tough time for any athlete, fans were largely of the opinion the blame lies mostly with the franchise and the future is still incredibly bright for Holliday. Another check in his favor is that he has a support group to help him develop, with his wife, Chloe Holliday, and their dog, Coconut, with him every step of the way.

Chloe took to her Instagram stories to share some photos of them supporting Jackson Holliday, along with the caption:

"We're your biggest fans @Jackson Holliday7. Another bark in the park for Coconut."

Chloe and Coconut were watching his games before he was called up to the majors, where they enjoyed their first bark in the bark.

Orioles GM on Jackson Holliday's reassignment

It was a tough MLB experience for Jackson Holliday, who recorded 2 hits in 34 at-bats, hitting at a .059 average. These numbers display why the Orioles reassigned him to Triple-A Norfolk, but it was still rough on the 20-year-old.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias spoke to the media and explained the decision:

"We decided to call him up and see how the translation to the major leagues would go on a short-term basis. What we have seen here led me to the evaluation and opinion that he would benefit from going back and adjusting there rather than doing it here in real-time.

"He got very intense, very specific feedback from major league pitching. He's a brilliant talent and a very sharp kid, and I expect he's going to go implement those adjustments really quickly. But we felt that Triple-A and steady playing time in Triple-A was the place for that, for a number of different reasons."

Elias explained that with the 19-10 Orioles locked in a race for the AL East with the 19-12 New York Yankees, this wasn't the time to be blooding raw talent:

"We've got a team in a tight race in the American League East, and it's just not an optimal place to be doing player development for a kid like him."

For now, Jackson Holliday will be focused on working his way back up and being truly ready when he is called upon.

