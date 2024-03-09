In Photos: Jackson Holliday shares wholesome never-seen-before highlights from his wedding

Jackson Holliday is enjoying his time in spring training with the Baltimore Orioles, and the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft is all set to make his big league debut this season at Camden Yards. Everything is working well for the 20-year-old, as he married his high school sweetheart earlier this year in January.

Holliday took to Instagram to share some exclusive, never-seen-before pictures from his wedding with Chloe Cox, and fans adored the wholesome couple, showering their blessings on them.

Jackson went 0-3 in his latest spring training outing against the Tigers, but the lively pictures from his wedding set the tone for the startling shortstop.

The pictures showcase a dashing Jackson Holliday getting prepped for his wedding, Chloe in her beautiful white wedding gown, the inside of Holliday's jacket with a testament from the Bible, the sneakers adorned by the happy couple, and Jackson dancing to the tunes of the DJ at his wedding reception along with his friends and family members.

The duo got engaged in Dec. 2022 and waited over a year to get lawfully wed in front of all their friends and family members on Jan. 6, 2024, which will essentially be the year when the 20-year-old MLB Pipeline's top prospect will make his big league debut for the Baltimore Orioles.

Jackson Holliday is leading the 2024 MLB future odds and is expected to take the league by storm

Jackson Holliday hopes to earn the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2024, which will mean another Oriole rookie winning the award in back-to-back seasons. He also has the best chance of everyone in the AL to claim bragging rights in the upcoming season.

Vegas oddsmakers predict that Holliday, the first choice in the 2022 MLB Draft and the top prospect according to MLB.com and Baseball America, will be a strong candidate for the honor.

Every major sportsbook has the Orioles phenom ranked number two on the odds board, with Rangers youngster Evan Carter and Holliday battling for the title.

There shouldn't be a reason for anybody else in the AL to deny Holliday the Rookie of the Year award if he can make it to the Baltimore Orioles Opening Day roster and perform at any level similar to what he did in the minors last season.

Holliday had a .323/.442/.499 stat line throughout four minor league levels in 2023. He also drew 101 walks and 118 strikeouts, with 30 doubles, nine triples, 12 home runs, and 24 stolen bases.

