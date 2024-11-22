In Photos: Jackson Holliday & wife Chloe enjoy Bora Bora vacation with jet ski adventure

Baltimore Orioles rookie Jackson Holliday dealt with the setback of being sent back down to the AAA level after initially struggling in the majors, to come back and become a part of skipper Brandon Hyde's squad in the second half of the season.

Right by Holliday's side through the ups and downs of the season was his wife, Chloe. With the season done and dusted, the pair are making the most of the offseason months, jetting off to Bora Bora for a picturesque getaway.

She wore a white overall outfit as she took to Instagram to post a series of images from the trip on Thursday.

"the bluest water I’ve ever seen !!!!!" Chloe Holliday captioned her Instagram post

Chloe Holliday also posted some snaps from the fun-filled trip to her Instagram story, as the couple enjoyed a jet ski adventure on the South-Pacific waters.

Screenshots of Chloe Holliday's Instagram Story (Images from - Instagram.com/@chloehollidayyy IG Stories)

Jackson met Chloe when both were students at Stillwater High School, in Oklahoma. With Holliday getting drafted by the Orioles in the 2022 MLB Draft, the couple confirmed their engagement the same year. Eventually, the two tied the knot in January.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe looks back on "wild ride" 2024 season

The 2024 campaign from Jackson Holliday ended in struggle. However, there were moments in the second half where his talent shone through.

After Jackson's first big league season came to an end, Chloe Holliday took to Instagram to look back at what was a rollercoaster campaign.

"WHAT a szn & wild ride this year! Love being by your side always! Thank you Lord for another szn with my guy, cheering you on forever🧡🧡🧡" Chloe Holliday wrote

The Orioles' season ended on a disappointing note, as they ran out of steam in the AL East, losing the division to the New York Yankees. Their postseason run also came to an untimely end after the Kansas City Royals defeated them in the Wild Card Round.

Now, Jackson Holliday will look to put struggles of the last campaign behind him and enjoy the offseason with his loved ones.

