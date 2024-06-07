In Photos: Jaclyn Cordeiro attends partner Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha's first live musical performance at Encore Musical Theatre in Michigan

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, attended his daughter Natasha's first musical theatre performance on Thursday. The baseball star’s girlfriend was at the show at the Encore Musical Theatre in Dexter, Michigan.

Cordeiro shared a picture on Instagram, posing with Natasha, Ela and other close ones. She captioned her story as “Opening Night!”

@jac_lynfit/Instagram

The Encore Theatre also posted a story on their Instagram, boasting the packed atmosphere in the theatre.

“Packed house tonight! Thank you to all who came out,” the post's caption read.

@theencoretheatre/ Instagram

Natasha Rodriguez, 19, is a good singer and actor. She showed her singing talent in 2022 during a match between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, where she sang the National Anthem. She graduated high school in 2023 and then pursued a BFA in musical theatre at the University of Michigan (as per the People).

On 6th June, at the Encore Theatre, where Cordeiro was present, she acted in the musical “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA!”. She played the role of Dream Laurey and was part of a huge cast. After the musical, Natasha Rodriguez was asked by one of the University of Michigan’s staff if she enjoyed her time at the university.

“My time at U.Mich [University of Michigan] has been absolutely fantastic. I think the best part has been the community of faculty and students. How welcoming everyone is. How supportive everyone is. And it feels like a big family,” she replied.

When Natasha surprised Alex Rodriguez during an NBA game

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez got a surprise during the NBA playoffs in Texas. Watching the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks game with his younger daughter, Ella, 16, his eldest, Natasha (19), snuck up on him and surprised him.

Alex Rodriguez posted a video of the moment on his Instagram:

“I could not believe it! Ella and @thenatasharodriguez you two got me so good,” he captioned the video.

Ella Rodriguez distracted A-Rod, allowing Natasha Rodriguez to approach stealthily. The video catches A-Rod's jaw-dropping moment of shock when he notices Natasha alongside him.

