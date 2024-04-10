In Photos: Johnny Damon, Big Papi & Red Sox reunite for emotional 20th Opening Day anniversary reunion at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox played their maiden home game of the 2024 MLB season on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Boston's opening day was an eagerly anticipated event, not just because of their first game at home this season but also for the opening day ceremony celebrating the 2004 World Series roster inside Fenway Park ahead of the game.

The day was also marked in remembrance of Boston legend Tim Wakefield, who died of brain cancer last year, and his wife, Stacy Wakefield, who died five months after the legendary knuckleballer.

Both the kids of Tim Wakefield, Brianna, and Trevor Wakefield were present for the ceremony. Brianna threw the ceremonial pitch ahead of the game. The former Red Sox roster from the 2004 World Series triumphant year was present inside Fenway Park, leaving only a few.

Former Red Sox manager Terry Francona and ballplayers Johnny Damon, David Ortiz, and Manny Ramirez were just a few out of more than 40 members present for the 20-year anniversary of their 2004 World Series triumph, which had ended an 86-year title drought for the organization in the big leagues.

Take a look at the images from the opening-day event here:

Brianna and Trevor, led the entire '04 title-winning roster to the field ahead of the ceremony. In an emotional ceremony inside Fenway Park, Johnny Damon said:

"I just thought it was fitting for her [Brianna Wakefield] to walk off the field with the World Series trophy. Such a great day. Those kids are going through a lot and they know that they have a lot of family, the team that we had in 2004."

Further, he added:

"They can always count on us. And especially if Brianna ever gets a boyfriend, she's got to check with all of her uncles. We're family out there."

The Red Sox lost their home opener against the Orioles

The Boston Red Sox lost the home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. Picther Brayan Bello was decent with his start for the Red Sox, but the rest of the bullpen couldn't follow suit.

Boston managed only two hits in the entire game as major hitters went hitless throughout the contest.

The sole run scored by Boston in their 7-1 defeat to the Orioles came from a solo home run by Tyler O'Neill. The Birds starting pitcher, Corbin Burnes, impressed from the mound to rake in the win for Baltimore in the series opener.

