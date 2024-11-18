In Photos: Jose Altuve's wife Neena captures elegance at Palace of Versailles during dreamy trip to France, turns heads in lavish hotel room selfie

Jose Altuve and his wife Neeena are off to explore the world during the offseason. Unlike most players who have contract decisions to make, the Houston Astros second baseman is on a five-year, $125 million extension.

Altuve had an impressive year with the Astros. Hitting .295 along with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs helped his club win AL West, outlasting the Seattle Mariners in the division race. However, their postseason run ended as the Detroit Tigers swept them in the Wild Card round.

Using the offseason to the fullest, Jose Altuve and Neena are in France, visiting various landmarks. On Sunday, Neena posted a mirror selfie from their lavish hotel room. In her previous snap, she shared photos from the Palace of Versailles.

Jose Altuve and Neena visit iconic landmark in Milan during their European getaway

A couple of days ago, during Jose Altuve's trip to Europe, they visited Milan. Neena shared a photo from a restaurant and also from the outside of the Duomo.

The couple have spent time in the Italian countryside and also visited some iconic places in France.

Both the second baseman and Neena were born and brought up in Maracay, Venezuela. According to US Weekly, the couple tied the knot in 2006, one year before Jose Altuve was signed as an amateur free agent.

The couple are parents to two daughters who are often spotted cheering for their dad at Minute Maid Park. Their first daughter, Melanie Andrea, was born in Nov. 2016, while their second was born amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The couple are also heavily involved in helping their community in Venenzuela. In 2020, they donated 60,000 meals to preschool-aged children in collaboration with the Astros Foundation. Moreover, they are also involved in using their platform to raise money for the foundation.

“It feels good to help people, honestly," Altuve told MLB.com. "My family and I, we do a bunch of things back home in Venezuela, but we also do things here in Houston. Just the fact that you’re doing something to impact peoples’ lives, to make some changes in a good way for people, it makes me feel thankful and happy.”

With their European tour ongoing, expect more pictures coming for their followers.

