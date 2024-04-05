In Photos: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie poses in chic black attire for Elite NYC's latest photoshoot

Legendary Cuban slugger Jose Canseco's model daughter, Josie, recently posed in chic black attire for Elite NYC's latest photoshoot in New York. She endorses a lot of top brands related to clothing, footwear, bags, various ornaments, magazine photoshoots and more.

Elite, one of the top model management agencies in New York City, has some of the best modelling talents working with them from all around the globe. In her photoshoot, Josie is observed wearing a slim-fit black leather pant with a body-hugging full-sleeve black top, complete with a black overcoat.

Take a look at the pictures from Josie's Elite NYC photoshoot here:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot from Josie Canseco's story on Instagram

The 27-year-old model, who was previously featured in Victoria's Secret NYC fashion week, walked the ramp with some of the best supermodels around the world.

She has also been featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine, which showcases her prowess in her field of interest, as she started modelling at just 15 years of age.

Her father and Oakland Athletics legend Jose Canseco is fully supportive of his daughter's career and is often observed spectating her fashion week shows in NYC and Miami.

Both Jose Canseco and his former wife, Jessica Canseco, are proud parents of their fashionista daughter, who has taken the modelling world by storm with her vivid expressions and emphatic dressing sense.

Jose and Jessica were only married for three years when the duo split in 1999, but both the author and the baseball star promote and support their daughter's endeavors in the fashion world.

Josie had recently captured her dad, Jose Canseco, in a contrasting outfit

Josie is close to her dad, Jose Canseco, who is observed accompanying his daughter to various functions and charity events. She likes to capture her dad in unalike outfits. She did just that recently when she clicked an image of Jose standing inside a backwater pond.

In the image, Jose is seen wearing a sleeveless shirt with camo green dungarees while submerged in the pond till his knees, smiling and giving a thumbs-up towards the camera.

Before spring training commenced, the father-daughter duo was also observed actively taking part in the HBCU softball classic, which was hosted by rapper Travis Scott's charitable trust inside the Houston Astros home stadium, Minute Maid Park, in Texas.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.