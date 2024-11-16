In Photos: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie steals the show in green dress for Sports Illustrated's recent gala

Former MLB outfielder Jose Canseco's daughter Josie Canseco attended Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit event on Thursday night. They were celebrating the brand's completion of 60 years and still standing strong in the market, and many guests took to the red carpet with chic fashion and glamour.

Josie Canseco brought her A-game regarding fashion. Canseco uploaded pictures from the event on her Instagram story, where she also tagged some of the people who helped her achieve her look. Canseco shared three pictures, where she can be seen donning a green bodycon dress.

"A moment for the glam," she wrote on IG.

Jose Canseco's daughter Josie poses at the SI swimsuit event. Source - Instagram

Canseco, whose modeling career has really started to take off over the past few years, has an Instagram following of 1.3 million and is dating former NFL quarterback, Johnny Manziel.

Jose Canseco's daughter Josie shows off brown gym wear in a mirror selfie

Josie Canseco always keeps her followers up to date about her day-to-day life on social media. While often this includes modeling shoots for brands and magazines, Canseco also ensures she shares casual moments of her behind-the-scenes life.

In an Instagram Story on Thursday, Canseco shared a mirror selfie where she can be seen sporting brown gym wear with a purse hanging on her shoulder and a hoodie in her hands. She also tagged the brand of the gym wear, Alo, in the story.

Canseco's Instagram Story

Canseco has modeled for Playboy, Retreat, Harper's Bazaar, Modeliste and Sports Illustrated, to name a few, and celebrated her birthday on Nov 5. She took to IG to share some snaps of her time at an animal sanctuary:

"Most fulfilling birthday yet… thank you to @thegentlebarn for welcoming my friends and family into your sanctuary for the day. I hope your animals feel a little more loved❤️🐷."

Now 28, Canseco will be looking forward to another big year in her career. In August 2023, she told Maxim about her career goals:

“The ultimate goal for me, because of my love for their late, legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, would be to work with Chanel. Another dream would be an American Vogue cover. I think being chosen for something that big would, in a way, solidify my success.”

As we approach the end of the year, it will be interesting to see what milestones Canseco could hit in 2025.

