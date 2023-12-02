In Photos: Josh Hader and wife Maria all smiles in Cabo during picturesque anniversary celebration

Free agent closer and former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader is in vacation with his wife Maria in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple celebrated their anniversary on Nov. 30 and shared glimpses of their celebration on Instagram.

Maria shared photos of her family spending quality time in the picturesque vicinity of Cabo. The couple's baby boy, Lucas, is seen exploring on the beach, and in one another picture, he's seen enjoying with Hader.

Everything to know about Josh Hader's wife Maria

The former NL Reliever of the Year married Maria on Nov. 30 and the couple welcomed their child, Lucas, in June 2022.

Hailing from Corpus Christi, Texas, Maria completed her bachelor's studies in sports management from Texas A&M University in 2017. She previously worked for Corpus Christi Hooks as a promotions assistant and as an intern for KRIS Communications.

From 2015 until 2017, Maria worked as a sports information student assistant at Texas A&M Kingsville Sports Information. In 2017, she began working as a USGA P.J. Boatwright intern for the Arizona Women's Golf Association in Scottsdale.

She has been with the youth development organization, The First Tee of Southeast Wisconsin, since May 2019.

Josh Hader's free agency this offseason

Among the relievers available on the market, Josh Hader stands out. Having an impressive career, Hader's sweepstakes are expected to eclipse Edwin Diaz's $102 million deal, the richest contract among relievers, with the New York Mets last season.

After enjoying a long and successful stint with the Milwaukee Brewers, he was signed by the San Diego Padres for a one-year, $14.1 million deal. Hader logged another impressive year, going 2-3 with an ERA of 1.28, 85 strikeouts and 32 saves in 61 appearances.

Many potential suitors, like the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and the LA Dodgers, have emerged as top frontrunners to land the most sought-after closer in the league.

